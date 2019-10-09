Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call October 30, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter 2019 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-367-2403 or international 334-777-6978 (ID 1206370).  The conference call will also be simulcast on the company's website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo