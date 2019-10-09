Integra LifeSciences to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on October 24, 2019

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, prior to market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra's management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call is accessible by dialing (800) 367-2403 and using the passcode 7136796. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company's website at www.integralife.com .

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 7136796.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, Cadence®, CertasTM, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, Salto Talaris®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, Titan™ and VersaTru™. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

Investor Relations:

Sravan Emany

Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations

(609) 936-2488

sravan.emany@integralife.com

Michael Beaulieu

Director, Investor Relations

(609) 750-2827

michael.beaulieu@integralife.com