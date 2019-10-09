Market Overview

Travelzoo Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 AM ET

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 2:07pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ:TZOO):

WHAT:   Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on October 23, 2019.
     
WHEN:   Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET
     
HOW:   A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q3 2019 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
     
CONTACT:   Lijun Qi
Investor Relations
Travelzoo
+1 212 484 4998

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

