NRT to Showcase Award-Winning Solutions at G2E 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technology Corp., one of the world's largest and fastest growing FinTech and gaming services companies, will be unveiling an exciting portfolio of payment, big data and guest engagement solutions at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in booth #4046. G2E runs from October 14th – 17th at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.



"For 26 years, NRT has been a trusted partner to casinos around the world for delivering mission-critical, can't fail solutions," said Michael Dominelli, President of NRT. "Casinos leverage NRT offerings to run their businesses, ensure their guests can easily and securely access their funds and to even attract and entice guests to visit their casino resorts. Our record of innovation and reliability makes NRT the trusted partner for delivering new and exciting payments, big data, guest engagement and compliance solutions to the global gaming industry."

Gaming operators attending G2E will have the opportunity to interact with NRT's latest suite of solutions, including:

Lilly™ - a powerful all-in-one handheld payment system that enables cashless transactions to happen anywhere and anytime in the casino resort. This multi-function tablet accommodates a wide variety of payment and electronic marker transactions and comes with a fully integrated printer and charging base. Lilly supports both NRT-designed applications as well as third-party applications. Jackpot Mobile is the latest addition to the NRT app portfolio.

NEO™ ticket redemption kiosk - the most advanced, reliable and secure casino cash handling & payment kiosk in the world. NRT kiosks have performed billions of transactions for casino guests. The hardware and integrated CHS software offer best-in-class security, along with support for mobile payments, dynamic marketing, a new charity donation module and customized aesthetics, all while ensuring more enjoyable guest experiences than ever before.

VisuaLimits™ Intelligent Table Management tools – these improve dealer productivity, optimize utilization, and enhance game protection at virtually any table. VL-PRO, the Gaming & Technology Gold Medal Winner for 2019 (Global Gaming Business), packs decades worth of table games knowledge into a single device, improves both table appearance and energy savings, and even provides marketing and entertainment for guests at their favorite table games.

NCC Gaming Solutions™ end-to-end marker management solution - this has become the top choice for global casino operators thanks to its ultra-fast and reliable credit acceptance, underwriting, marker issuance, deposit, and collection tools, allowing operators to eliminate overhead, reduce marker wait times and improve reporting and compliance functions.

NCC Compliance Suite™ - the future of AML compliance. Leveraging leading artificial intelligence capabilities and integrated with cash touchpoints across the casino resort, NCC Compliance offers AML, tax, ID, and audit tools in one convenient package.

OfferCraft™ - the award-winning patron and employee engagement platform used by operators to motivate behaviors like higher guest spending, more patron visits, and better employee communications via dynamic content tools like smart offers and gamification.

QuickTouch™ 2 - an entirely new multifunction kiosk solution with decades worth of expertise built in. The small footprint and modular design allows for solutions across the gaming floor including retail sportsbook and marketing applications. It incorporates class-leading reliability in payments, cash handling, marketing platform integrations and much more.

"This year, we are especially pleased to be able to demonstrate a breakthrough advancement to our VIP customers," said Diran Kludjian, EVP Sales for NRT. "This new technology is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication to innovation – it is something our partners have been asking for, and we can't wait to unveil it for the first time in our booth at G2E."

About NRT

NRT builds next-generation commerce and information-enabling experiences for enterprise gaming operators. Our solutions include secure payment systems, specialized financial and marketing kiosks, AML compliance tracking and reporting tools, digital gamification and mobile experiences, intelligent table game platforms, credit information services and electronic marker solutions. By seamlessly combining technological innovation, in-house infrastructure and strategic partnerships, NRT creates the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers globally.