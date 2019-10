PURA – Puration Issues Reminder - Goldman CBD Beverage Survey Updated Results Coming Tomorrow

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) today issued a reminder that tomorrow, October 10, 2019, Goldman Small Cap Research will publish new information from a recent CBD beverage industry survey conducted on behalf of PURA (see more on PURA analyst coverage below) in conjunction with the PURA's initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. Also, on Friday, October 11, 2019, PURA will publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company's progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone.



PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.

PURA Goldman Small Cap Research Coverage

On Wednesday, last week, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an "Alert" follow-up to its recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA published on September 25th, 2019 (report link below). The Research Analyst Report was triggered by the previously mentioned CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted on behalf of PURA. The "Alert" issued last week was a confirmation of the original investment recommendations and highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).

To see the full trade alert issued last week, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. ALERT – October 2, 2019

To see the full Analyst Report issued the week prior, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. Research Analyst Report – September 25, 2019

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.