Thousands of cyclists come together to find a cure for type 1 diabetes at Yonge-Dundas Square

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF is a corporate stationary cycling event that will see over 12,000 Canadians come together in cities across Canada to collectively raise $3.6 million and help create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). The funds raised will support leading-edge T1D research projects and advocacy efforts to further government support of research and new therapies for the T1D community.



Attend the Ride in Toronto on Thursday, October 10 and meet the community and business leaders who are raising money to fund global research in pursuit of turning type one into type none.

What: 2019 Toronto Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF When: Thursday, October 10, 2019 Media should please check-in at the registration area Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas St. East, Toronto Who: JDRF ambassador, Fran Grundman JDRF representative, Jessica Diniz, VP Marketing and Development Sun Life representative, Maryn McGill, Manager, Global Partnerships Online: jdrfride.ca

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. Our goal is to raise funds to support the most advanced international type 1 diabetes research and progressively remove the impact of this disease from people's lives – until we achieve a world without type 1 diabetes. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure type 1 diabetes. JDRF is the largest charitable funder of and advocate for research to cure, prevent and treat T1D in the world. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .