Bobit Business Media Hires Brian O'Rourke as President of the Company's New Beauty, Health & Wellness Division

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobit Business Media announced today that Brian O'Rourke has joined the company as President of its new Beauty, Health & Wellness division, which is currently made up of the Modern Salon, Salon Today and NAILS brands.



"I am extremely honored to be joining such a well-respected and time-tested group of brands, ones that have set the tone for their industry and continue to provide critical information to millions of salon professionals, owners, and managers each and every day," said O'Rourke.

"Our newly named Beauty, Health & Wellness division is an evolution that highlights our effort to inform, inspire, and educate the industries we serve, and recognizes our audience is more cognizant than ever of the relationship that the mind, body, and spirit all have with outward appearance. This new division is also more reflective of the ‘Modern' moniker and shows our commitment to contemporary, creative, and visual content and delivery vehicles needed in today's everchanging landscape."

Prior to joining Bobit, O'Rourke was Commercial Director of Global Brands at William Reed Business Media Ltd., helping co-run the Americas' division. He has extensive experience in the beauty industry, having managed the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors at Reed, and as Vice President of Sales at Allured Business Media where he managed beauty brands like Skin Inc., Cosmetics and Toiletries, and Global Cosmetic Industry.

"The beauty industry is changing rapidly and bringing Brian on board represents our commitment to the success of these brands and ensuring we continue to provide high-quality products and services, as well as a positive and fulfilling experience to our readers and clients," said Richard Rivera, CEO of Bobit Business Media. "Brian's experience and passion for the beauty industry, his success as both a sales and operating executive, and his innovative thinking are the exact qualifications needed to run our market leading professional salon brands, and represents the growth and expansion across beauty, health and wellness we see in its future."

"We will continue to provide the same top-notch content that we always have, while also launching new products and solutions that will serve the informational, inspirational, and educational needs of our audience members and provide enhanced ROI to our clients," O'Rourke emphasized. "To say we are excited about this evolution is an understatement!"

O'Rourke will be based in Bobit's office in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

About Bobit Business Media

Deeply committed to providing important content to each of its verticals, Bobit Business Media has successfully grown and innovated over 55+ years. The Company employs more than 170 talented associates in areas such as editorial, audience marketing, ad sales, production, digital media, events, research, and accounting. The Company is headquartered in Torrance, CA. For more information, visit www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

Contact: Paul Andrews

Chief Marketing Officer

3520 Challenger Street, Torrance, CA 90503

www.bobitbusinessmedia.com

paul.andrews@bobit.com

Phone 310.533.2413