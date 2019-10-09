CryptoCurrencyWire Partners as Official NewsWire for Anarchapulco, the World's Premiere Liberty Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CryptoCurrencyWire is proud to partner with Anarchapulco as the official newswire of the world's premiere liberty event. For the sixth year in a row, Anarchapulco will take place in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 10–20, 2020.



Anarchapulco 2020's theme is ∃VOLVE. This year's 10-day event series is designed to inspire and guide participants in ways to live freely through entrepreneurship, investing, politics, philosophy, health, sustainability and personal relationships.

"Partnering with CryptoCurrencyWire and their affiliates made perfect sense to us," said Jeff Berwick, Executive Producer and Founder of Anarchapulco. "With the organization's access to more than 5,000 outlets as well as continued coverage via multiple crypto-oriented brands, we anticipate the opportunity to expand our reach to a wider audience and provide invaluable exposure to our sponsors, presenters and exhibitors."

One of the largest areas of growth in the liberty movement has been through blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The advancements in this area allow for more freedom personally and financially – the two strongholds of modern-day slavery. The demand for information has grown so much so that Anarchapulco for the second year in a row will host a full stage called Cryptopulco for the four days of the main conference from February 13-16th. This stage will have its own MC, with lectures in the mornings and workshops in the afternoon. The lineup will be announced by the end of November.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with Anarchapulco," said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. "Our team looks forward to supporting the organization in its vision of inspiring people around the world to evolve themselves and evolve their worlds. We are particularly well suited to cover and support this event as the event includes the Cryptopulco stage, which spotlights leading speakers on crypto and blockchain technology."

Anarchapulco anticipates more than 2,500 will attend its 2020 event, dedicated to educating and inspiring anarchists on living the most sovereign life possible. Cryptopulco is one of the largest crypto-dedicated events in South America and the only one that accepts crypto payments for the event tickets and hotel. The first round of Main Stage speakers has been announced and include Dr. Ron Paul ("End the Fed") and crypto evangelists John McAfee, Joby Weeks and Jeff Berwick.

To find out more and register, visit the event's official website at www.Anarchapulco.com

ANARCHAPULCO is the world's premiere Liberty event for Voluntaryist thinkers and activists held annually in Acapulco, Mexico. Started by Jeff Berwick - Activist, and Host & Producer of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchast, in 2015, the event has grown exponentially to the point where in 2020, Anarchapulco will take over the entire property of the Princess Mundo Imperial featuring non-stop action from the stage to the beach. Topics will range from entrepreneurism, libertarianism and anarcho-capitalism with experiences for all from the family unschooling center to live music and film screenings.

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime.

