Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on economic growth in Canada coming Thursday, Oct. 10

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 7:00am   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on economic growth in Canada.

The Costs of Slow Economic Growth, the first study in a series on economic growth, measures the effect of Canada's economic growth on the average income of Canadians.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steven Globerman, Senior Fellow
Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

