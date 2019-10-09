First Advantage Webinar Explores the Behind the Scenes of Social Media Screening

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions



WHAT:

Will host a one-hour, complimentary webinar, "A Look Behind the Scenes on Social Media Screening."

WHEN:

Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

These days, social media screening is part and parcel of the employee background check process. But many employers wonder how best to proceed and leverage this insightful tool to empower organizational change.

During "A Look Behind the Scenes on Social Media Screening," Joy McKinney, director of Product Management at First Advantage will join Ben Mones, co-founder and CEO of FAMA to address common concerns with using social media screening and remaining compliant with applicable laws. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more and find out how simple it is to add the approach to their hiring strategy.

Mones commented, "We are proud to have partnered with First Advantage for the past three years, helping ensure that their clients obtain the complete picture on their candidates via AI-based social media screening. During this webinar, we will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at the technology that's driven our shared success and answer some of the most pressing questions facing HR leaders today."

