Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Advantage Webinar Explores the Behind the Scenes of Social Media Screening

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:
First Advantage, the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:
Will host a one-hour, complimentary webinar, "A Look Behind the Scenes on Social Media Screening."

WHEN:
Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:
To register, click here.

DETAILS:
These days, social media screening is part and parcel of the employee background check process. But many employers wonder how best to proceed and leverage this insightful tool to empower organizational change.

During "A Look Behind the Scenes on Social Media Screening," Joy McKinney, director of Product Management at First Advantage will join Ben Mones, co-founder and CEO of FAMA to address common concerns with using social media screening and remaining compliant with applicable laws. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more and find out how simple it is to add the approach to their hiring strategy.

Mones commented, "We are proud to have partnered with First Advantage for the past three years, helping ensure that their clients obtain the complete picture on their candidates via AI-based social media screening. During this webinar, we will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at the technology that's driven our shared success and answer some of the most pressing questions facing HR leaders today."

To register, click here.

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. 

Media Contact: 
Elisabeth Warrick 
First Advantage
678-710-7298
elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo