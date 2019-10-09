Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wright Medical Group N.V. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 09, 2019 6:00am   Comments
Share:

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Central Time to discuss the company's operating results for its third quarter ended September 29, 2019. Operating results will be released at 3:05 p.m. Central Time that day.

The live dial-in number for the call is (844) 295-9436 (U.S.) / (574) 990-1040 (Outside U.S.). The participant passcode for the call is "Wright." A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via Wright Medical's corporate website at www.wright.com. The call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on November 6, 2019 through November 13, 2019. To hear this replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) / (404) 537-3406 (Outside U.S.) and enter code 7787266.

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.wright.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products. The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. Wright is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremities (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremities (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

Investors & Media:

Julie D. Dewey
Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Wright Medical Group N.V.
(901) 290-5817
julie.dewey@wright.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo