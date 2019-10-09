Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, EQT Corporation, and Zogenix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), and Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against CBL on June 21, 2019.

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in CBL's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that the company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The complaint further alleges that the defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligations, motivated by a desire to avoid negative publicity. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price.

For more information on our investigation into CBL go to: https://bespc.com/cbl

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of EQT corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against EQT on June 25, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that during the class period defendants falsely stated that EQT's acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer, would yield billions of dollars in synergies based on purported operational benefits. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, defendants announced that EQT had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone. After the closing in November 2017, the company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

To learn more about our investigation into EQT Corporation go to: https://bespc.com/eqt-2

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bragar Eagel and Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zogenix, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zogenix on April 12, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on our investigation into Zogenix go to: https://bespc.com/zogenix

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.