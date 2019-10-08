Teranga Gold Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for October 31st, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ, OTCQX:TGCDF) will release its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast hosted by management will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's results and discuss the quarter's highlights.

Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Date & Time: Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET Telephone: Toll-free +1-877-291-4570

Local or International +1-647-788-4919

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 6,400 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.8 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth towards its vision of becoming a mid-tier producer, the Company recently commissioned its second gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, and is carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. The Company had more than 4.0 million ounces of mineral gold reserves as of December 31, 2018. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions and is focused on funding future organic growth plans responsibly.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

