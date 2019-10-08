Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista – Vista Centre Welcomes a New Director of Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard by Marriott Lake Buena Vista, Vista Centre Orlando, is pleased to announce that Veronica Blanco has been named the new Director of Sales of the property. Veronica brings a plethora of experience and excitement to this opportunity.



"Courtyard Lake Buena Vista is ecstatic to bring Veronica Blanco on as the Director of Sales," said Vineet Nayyar, Chief Operating Officer for GF Management, which manages the property. "Her experience in the hospitality industry will make her the perfect addition to our already experienced team."

Originally from Bolivia, Veronica Blanco moved to Florida in 2003 to attend University of West Florida where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management with minors in Economics and Marketing. After graduation she moved to Orlando to participate in an internship with Disney's College Program, where she fell in love with the Hospitality industry. Following that she completed a Management Internship at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Filled with enthusiasm, she enrolled in University of Central Florida's Rosen College where she earned a Master's degree in Hospitality Management in 2008. She found her calling in hotel sales where she started as a coordinator and progressed to Senior Sales Manager having worked all markets in limited and full service hotels with IHG. Her ability to speak Spanish and Portuguese make her an asset in the international market as well. Veronica is thrilled to take on this new challenge as Director of Sales with GF Management.

In her spare time, Veronica is a proud aunt and godmother that thoroughly enjoys traveling, whether it be the local theme park or a destination on the other side of the globe. She taught Hotel Management at a dual-lingual university for eight years, and enjoys singing and playing the guitar.

ABOUT THE COURTYARD MARRIOTT LAKE BUENA VISTA – VISTA CENTRE ORLANDO

Dream of an enchanting stay at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. You will also appreciate our Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, offering a complimentary shuttle to the Walt Disney World® transportation center, Universal Studios and Sea World. Following an adventurous day, find solitude in our rooms featuring plush bedding, complimentary Wi-Fi and flat-panel TVs. Order light fare from our room-service menu and load up on all of your favorite foods without ever leaving the room. If the thrills kick in, head to our sparkling outdoor pool for a day of splashing around in the Sunshine State or make time for a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Get more of what you came for at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre.

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com.