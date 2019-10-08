Market Overview

INGENICO GROUP: Q3 Revenue 2019 - Invitation Conference

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Q3 2019 Revenue

Nicolas Huss
CEO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference on

Tuesday, October 22nd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  •  Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:
                       
https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call:           PIN: 63188856#
     
  • France Toll:       +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03
     
  • UK Toll:             +44 207 194 3759        
     
  • USA Toll:          +1 646 722 4916          

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com             twitter.com/ingenico


 


 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo

