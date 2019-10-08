FREMONT, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB:ABVC) (the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, is pleased to announce that as of September 1, 2019, Mr. Chihliang "Andy" An was appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. An brings over 13 years of experience leading the financial, commercial, and business operations of growth-oriented global businesses to the Company. In his new role, he will lead the Company's overall financial operations and financial analysis, including the budgeting, tax, treasury management, and capital markets roles.

"I am honored to join American BriVision at this exciting time, as the Company continues to advance the clinical development of its pipeline of drug and medical device candidates," commented Mr. An. "I look forward to leading the finance department and making contributions to the Company's progress."

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. An served as the Managing Director - Investment Team at Yinyai Investment in Hong Kong. Before that, he served as a Senior Director of Sales and Operations at Goertek and as a consultant and Director of Finance at BioKey, Inc., which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Additionally, he was also a Global Program Manager at Flextronics (now Flex Ltd.), an Investment Banking Analyst at Chardan Capital, and a Financial Analyst at Optoplex.

Mr. An received a Bachelor of Art degree in Statistics from Tamkang University in Taiwan and an MBA in Finance from the University of Kentucky.

About American BriVision

American BriVision is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). The company has an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Andy An – Chief Financial Officer

765-610-8826

andyan@ambrivis.com