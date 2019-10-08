Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COF OLLI WTRH SDC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

October 08, 2019 9:55am   Comments
NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Class Period: February 2, 2018 and July 29, 2019

Get additional information about COF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Class Period: June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019

Get additional information about OLLI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Get additional information about WTRH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/waitr-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering

Get additional information about SDC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

© Copyright Benzinga
Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo