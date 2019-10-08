Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alkahest Announces Multiple Presentations at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkahest, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies to treat age-related diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 49th Annual Meeting being held October 19 – October 23, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Company will present data from recent studies demonstrating the rationale for study of its plasma fraction therapies for certain neurological and age-related diseases.  

Presentation Details 

Chair: Steven Braithwaite 
Session: Nanosymposium: 105 - Brain Aging and Role of Systemic Factors 
Date/Time: October 20, 2019, 8:00 AM 
Location: Room S405 

Title: A transformational plasma-based approach to Alzheimer's disease therapeutics 
Session: Nanosymposium: 105 - Brain Aging and Role of Systemic Factors 
Date/Time: October 20, 2019, 10:45-11:00 AM 
Location: Room S405 

Title: Human plasma fractions as therapeutics to enhance cognitive function in aging by multiple modes of action 
Session: Aging: Molecular Mechanisms II 
Date/Time: October 21, 2019, 1:00 PM 
Location: Hall A, 374.06 

Title: Transcriptomic characterization of therapeutic plasma fraction on mechanisms of neural progenitor self-renewal 
Session: Aging: Molecular Mechanisms II 
Date/Time: October 21, 2019, 1:00 PM 
Location: Hall A, 374.07 

Title: Prevention of neuropathic pain development via a therapeutic plasma fraction 
Session: Nanosymposium: 543 - New Approaches for Pain Assessment and Treatment 
Date/Time: October 22, 2019, 2:00-2:15 PM 
Location: Room S405 

About Alkahest  
Alkahest is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative and age-related diseases with transformative therapies targeting the aging plasma proteome. The Alkahest pipeline includes multiple therapeutic candidates ranging from selected plasma fractions to protein-targeted interventions which aim to slow the detrimental biological processes of aging. Alkahest is developing novel plasma-based therapies in collaboration with Grifols, a global healthcare company and leading producer of plasma therapies. For further information see www.alkahest.com or follow us on Twitter @AlkahestInc. 

Contact Information 
Elizabeth Jeffords 
Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer 
Alkahest, Inc. 
ejeffords@alkahest.com 

Media Contact 
Michael Tattory 
LifeSci Public Relations 
mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo