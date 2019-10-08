Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the 2019 American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced that it will present results from five studies at the 2019 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting being held Oct. 15–19, 2019 in Houston, TX. Abstracts of the company's presentations are available at: https://www.ashg.org/2019meeting/pages/abstract_assignments.shtml



"We are excited to present multiple studies at this year's ASHG meeting," said James Goldberg, M.D., board certified maternal fetal medicine specialist, medical geneticist and chief medical officer, Myriad Women's Health. "We continue our commitment to advancing the science of genetic testing and delivering on the promise of precision medicine."

A list of presentations at 2019 ASHG are below. Follow Myriad on Twitter via @myriadgenetics and keep up to date with ASHG meeting news and updates by using the hashtag #ASHG19.



Featured Research at 2019 ASHG Myriad

Product



Abstract



Author



Poster Details myRisk®

Hereditary

Cancer



Common potential pathogenic variants in PMS2CL that can present in PMS2 with extremely low frequencies Shujuan

Pan Poster (2424W )

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

3:00-4:00 p.m.

Exhibit Hall, Level 1 Functional classification of selected exonic splicing variants occurring outside of canonical 5' and 3' exon boundaries in cancer-predisposing genes Paola

Nix Poster (898T)

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

3:00-4:00 p.m.

Exhibit Hall, Level 1 Foresight®

Carrier

Screen



Leveraging large datasets accumulated through population carrier screening to inform variant classification

David

Tran Poster (1575W)

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Exhibit Hall, Level 1 Accurate and high-resolution copy number variant detection in clinical germline screening Jiani

Li Poster (1653W)

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Exhibit Hall, Level 1 A deep learning model for accurate variant calling in congenital adrenal hyperplasia Sun

Hong Poster (1410W)

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

3:00-4:00 p.m.

Exhibit Hall, Level 1

About Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma.

About Foresight ® Carrier Screen

The Myriad Foresight Carrier Screen is designed to maximize detection of at-risk couples for serious, prevalent, and clinically-actionable conditions. Foresight has a rigorous disease selection that focuses on 175+ conditions that provides meaningful information to patients. Additionally, Foresight offers superior technology with unmatched detection rates for the vast majority of genes on the panel (>99% across ethnicities) which means patients can trust both positive and negative results.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, Foresight and Prequel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to data being presented for its genetic tests at the 2019 American Society of Human Genetics Meeting being held Oct. 15–19, 2019 in Houston, TX; and the Company's strategic directives under the caption "About Myriad Genetics." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that sales and profit margins of our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services may decline; risks related to our ability to transition from our existing product portfolio to our new tests, including unexpected costs and delays; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental or private insurers' reimbursement levels for our tests or our ability to obtain reimbursement for our new tests at comparable levels to our existing tests; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing tests and services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for additional molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that we may not successfully develop new markets for our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services, including our ability to successfully generate revenue outside the United States; the risk that licenses to the technology underlying our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and any future tests and services are terminated or cannot be maintained on satisfactory terms; risks related to delays or other problems with operating our laboratory testing facilities and our healthcare clinic; risks related to public concern over genetic testing in general or our tests in particular; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to obtain new corporate collaborations or licenses and acquire new technologies or businesses on satisfactory terms, if at all; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies or businesses that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services; the risk that we or our licensors may be unable to protect or that third parties will infringe the proprietary technologies underlying our tests; the risk of patent-infringement claims or challenges to the validity of our patents or other intellectual property; risks related to changes in intellectual property laws covering our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and patents or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries, such as the Supreme Court decision in the lawsuit brought against us by the Association for Molecular Pathology et al; risks of new, changing and competitive technologies and regulations in the United States and internationally; the risk that we may be unable to comply with financial operating covenants under our credit or lending agreements; the risk that we will be unable to pay, when due, amounts due under our credit or lending agreements; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Myriad undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.