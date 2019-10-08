CloudPay to Showcase Synergy between Global Payroll and HR at UNLEASH World 2019

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay

WHAT:

Will sponsor and exhibit at UNLEASH World 2019 conference and expo.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2019

WHERE:

Paris Convention Centre

1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

75015 Paris, France

CloudPay will exhibit in Booth No. 802.

DETAILS:

With a unique technology that allows unprecedented control of international processes, CloudPay offers solutions that turn global payroll into an engine for progress. During UNLEASH World, CloudPay representatives will be on hand to conduct live product demos and answer questions about how process automation drives an integrated approach for better performance, elevating the role of both the payroll and HR functions.

A Silver sponsor of the event, CloudPay will exhibit at Booth No. 802 throughout the conference. For additional details and registration information about UNLEASH World, visit https://unleashgroup.io .

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages.

