Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CloudPay to Showcase Synergy between Global Payroll and HR at UNLEASH World 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: 
Leading multinational payroll provider CloudPay

WHAT:                      
Will sponsor and exhibit at UNLEASH World 2019 conference and expo.

WHEN:                     
Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23, 2019

WHERE:                   
Paris Convention Centre
1 Place de la Porte de Versailles
75015 Paris, France

CloudPay will exhibit in Booth No. 802.

DETAILS:                  
With a unique technology that allows unprecedented control of international processes, CloudPay offers solutions that turn global payroll into an engine for progress. During UNLEASH World, CloudPay representatives will be on hand to conduct live product demos and answer questions about how process automation drives an integrated approach for better performance, elevating the role of both the payroll and HR functions.

A Silver sponsor of the event, CloudPay will exhibit at Booth No. 802 throughout the conference. For additional details and registration information about UNLEASH World, visit https://unleashgroup.io.

About CloudPay
CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified SaaS solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years delivering services to over 2,500 multinational entities. CloudPay's solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. 

Media Contacts:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo