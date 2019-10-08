Market Overview

Globe Newswire  
October 08, 2019 2:30am   Comments
Paris, Amsterdam, October 8, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces the placement of a USD750 Mn bond offering

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield yesterday priced a USD750 Mn bond offering, which is sold in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The bond has a 7-year maturity, maturing on January 15, 2027, and a 2.875% fixed coupon.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood 
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
+33 1 76 77 57 94 
Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com


This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been, and will not be, registered for offer or sale under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). Accordingly, the notes may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States unless they have been registered under the Securities Act or are offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

This announcement has been prepared solely for informational purposes. It is not an offer for sale or a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell  any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

In  the  United  Kingdom,  this  announcement  is  only  directed  at  qualified  investors  who  are  also:  (i)  persons  who  have  professional  experience  in matters  relating  to  investments  and  fall  within Article  19(5)  of  the  Financial  Services  and  Markets  Act  2000  (Financial  Promotion) Order 2005, as  amended, (the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.)  of  the  Financial  Promotion  Order  or  (iii)  any  other  person  to  whom  it  may  otherwise  may  lawfully  be  communicated  under  the  Financial  Promotion Order (each such person being referred to as a "relevant person"). Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should  not act or rely on this announcement. In the United Kingdom, any activity to which this announcement relates is only available to, and will only be  engaged in with, a relevant person.

