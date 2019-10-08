Anaqua and PAVIS Partner to Offer Market-Leading IP Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced an agreement with renowned European annuities service provider PAVIS.

With this partnership, the most innovative companies and law firms in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region will benefit from Anaqua's global leading software platform and PAVIS' expertise in the DACH market. Customers in the region will have the opportunity to adopt ANAQUA software with a seamless integration to PAVIS' payments management service. Through this integration, customers can leverage PAVIS to reduce administration burden and benefit from timely patent, utility model, trademark and design renewals.

"To provide our customers with a seamless exchange of data between their systems and PAVIS, we have developed interfaces which offer state of the art two-way connectivity with many common IP management systems," said Thomas Gruber, CEO of PAVIS. "We are delighted with our new partnership with Anaqua, which adds connectivity to the leading IPMS provider serving some of the largest IP filers in the world. This enables us to offer an integrated end-to-end solution to our combined customers in the German speaking markets."

"Anaqua has been serving the unique needs of DACH software customers since 2010 effectively addressing complexities such as inventor remuneration and the high volume of technically complex patents filed annually in DACH," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "With 39 years of experience, PAVIS has a proven history of effectively meeting the needs of DACH customers protecting their IP and generating cost savings. Together, we are providing customers in the DACH region with the highest level of end-to-end IP management offerings that best support their IP strategy and operations as a whole."

With their proven reputations for quality and client support, PAVIS and Anaqua have established a strategic partnership which enables customers in the DACH market to benefit from industry-leading IP management software and services to further transform their IP into business success.

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About PAVIS

PAVIS is a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management services worldwide. For more than 39 years PAVIS has been a valuable partner for patent agencies, law firms and corporate IP departments with large IP portfolios. Innovative technical solutions, well-established procedures and a high degree of automation have made PAVIS into one of the most efficient and reliable IP management service providers. PAVIS has a focus on patent annuity payments and trademark renewals, and also handles recordal of changes for patents, trademarks and designs.

