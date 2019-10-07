The architect of the Federal law that created Veteran Owned Businesses to speak at NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking event November 6th in Columbus, Ohio.

Detroit, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William (Bill) Elmore known as the "architect" of the law that created Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Business as legal business entities in the Federal Government will be the NVBDC keynote speaker on November 6th at the National Veteran Business Matchmaker event in Columbus, Ohio. Bill will share with the audience the highest-level expertise on national veteran entrepreneurship programs, policies and history. Veteran business owners who attend the NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking event will have the rare opportunity to meet the man that was the first Associate Administrator for Veterans Business Development in government history.

Under Bill's leadership the US Small Business Administration's (SBA) increased veteran participation in government entrepreneurship support, training, financing and procurement programs by more than 400% over 12 years. His successes include SDVOSB and VOSB government contracting goal programs, V-WISE for women veterans and service member spouses, redesign and expansion of the VBOC program, initiating special financing programs, and creating the TAP-Boots to Business program. He is the person who opened Federal contracting for Veteran Businesses that directly led to the development of NVBDC and the $80 Billion market with America's supplier diversity programs.

"If you want to know the history of the Federal Veteran Business Programs the person you NEED to talk to is Bill Elmore. Bill has been a great sounding board for us in moving Veteran owned businesses from Federal contracting to corporate supplier diversity programs. Bill is a U.S. Air Force Veteran entrepreneur and change agent with a successful history of initiating, creating & managing national & local programs for veterans & their families. We are honored to have him join us and provide our Veterans and Corporate members with the opportunity to hear from the man that helped create the recognition of Veteran Businesses in the first place, said Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO.

Mr. Elmore Initiated, designed and managed the first Federal small business development programs since the 1940s supporting successful Veteran and Reservist entrepreneurship in America. He implemented regulatory structure supporting newly passed legislation, initiated cooperation and coordination with the White House, the Department of Defense, the Department of Labor, the Department of Veteran Affairs and with other governmental agencies and organizations with procurement authority.

Attendees will learn what it took to create Public Law 106-50 that opened the doors for Veteran businesses. This is the law that created the designation of Veteran businesses in Federal contracting. "Veteran business recognition is not a "benefit" or something that was "granted" because you're a veteran. It was a hard-fought legislative effort that needs to be protected and honored by today's veteran business owners. Remember anything created in legislation can be eliminated and you will get the opportunity to hear from the person who led the effort for us in the first place" said Mr. Elmore.



To register and for more information on the 2019 Veteran Business Matchmaker & Vets Night Out go to: http://www.cvent.com/events/nvbdc-matchmaker-conference-columbus-ohio/custom-17-269b804ce67b42bf85a0e3ba6aad2da1.aspx



NVBDC's Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

Keith King National Veteran Business Development Council 313-446-6885 kking@nvbdc.org