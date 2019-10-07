Market Overview

National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
DENVER, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) expects to report its third quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762 / (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 6784839 and asking for the NBHC Third Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately five hours after the call's completion through November 5, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 6784839. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 105 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona and Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Contact:
Analysts/Institutional Investors:
Aldis Birkans, 720-529-3314
Chief Financial Officer; Treasurer
abirkans@nationalbankholdings.com

Media:
Whitney Bartelli, 816-298-2203
Chief Marketing Officer
whitney.bartelli@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation

