More than 1,000 Gilbarco Veeder-Root Employees to Volunteer on Third Annual Day of Caring

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the first Monday in October, the normally bustling Greensboro-based facility, whose products power convenience stores worldwide, will have a different type of activity happening. More than 1,000 Gilbarco Veeder-Root employees will join forces to dedicate a full workday to give back to local communities.

Each year, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers every employee a day to volunteer as a team, or with the community organization of their choice. The Greensboro facility joins over 100 events taking place around the world. In Greensboro, employees will work on more than 15 projects to feed the hungry, provide supplies for churches and nursing homes, help veterans, fight homelessness, give back to our local police and firefighters, provide supplies for our local animal shelters, and help those impacted by natural disasters.

"Giving back to the communities where we do business is an important part of who we are as a company," said Justin Paschal, an International Team Supervisor for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, who is leading the Day of Caring initiative for the Greensboro location. "Throughout the year, many of our employees are already very active in their communities, and this is one of the best days of the year where we can come together and give back as one team."

Throughout the day, employees will contribute over 10,000 hours, cleaning up parks and recreational areas, visiting schools and assisted living centers, and packing over 15,000 toiletry, snack, and first aid kits for those in need in partnership with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro.

Some of the nonprofit and community organizations being supported include:

BackPack Beginnings

Leaders of the New School

Animal Rescue & Foster Program

Hayes-Taylor YMCA

Humane Society of the Piedmont

NC African Coalition

Nehemiah

Partnerships for Children- Guilford County

American Red Cross

Church World Service (CWS)

Local elementary and middle schools

Senior Resources of Guilford

Family Success Center- Salvation Army

The Last Dons

Out of the Garden Project

Heroes Center Veteran Support Camp

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

The world depends on Gilbarco Veeder-Root products to stay moving. As the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers the broadest range of innovative, integrated solutions in the industry. Founded in 1865, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since 1965.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has more than 4,000 employees globally including sales, manufacturing, research, development, and service locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Learn more at www.gilbarco.com.

Attachments

Chelsea Cullen Gilbarco Veeder-Root 336 547 5028 chelsea.cullen@gilbarco.com