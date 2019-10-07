Galapagos receives transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP

Mechelen, Belgium; 7 October 2019; 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:GLPG) received a transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 4 October 2019 from Wellington Management Group LLP, who notified that the 3,445,603 Galapagos shares held by its entirely-controlled subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP on 1 October 2019 represent 5.56% of the current 61,953,831 outstanding Galapagos shares. Wellington Management Company LLP thus crossed above the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights by purchase of voting securities on 1 October 2019. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market









