Gibson Energy Confirms 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX:GEI), announced today it expects to release its 2019 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the close of North American markets. The 2019 third quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2019 third quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

  • 478-219-0003 / 844-358-6759
  • Participant Pass Code: 1994214

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until November 13, 2019, using the following dial-in numbers:

  • 404-537-3406 / 855-859-2056
  • Participant Pass Code: 1994214 

About Gibson
Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com

For further information, please contact: 

Mark Chyc-Cies  
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations  
Phone: (403) 776-3146 
Email:  mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

