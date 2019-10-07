Market Overview

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2019 third quarter earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release:  Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
     
  • Conference Call: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
     
  • Dial-in Numbers:  US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.  Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
     
  • Telephone Replay:  US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10135664. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on November 6, 2019.
     
  • Web Replay:  Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of the First Midwest website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on November 6, 2019.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17.5 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors Media
Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231 (708) 831-7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

