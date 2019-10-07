Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GNLN GVA TWOU VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2019 9:35am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, October 7, 2019 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ:GNLN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane's April 2019 initial public offering.

Get additional information about GNLN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019

Get additional information about TWOU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019
Class Period: April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019

Get additional information about VAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo