SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GNLN GVA TWOU VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, October 7, 2019 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane's April 2019 initial public offering.

Get additional information about GNLN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3



2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019

Get additional information about TWOU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Class Period: April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019

Get additional information about VAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com