Cerner and ResMed Join Forces to Connect Health Networks and the Home

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, and ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX: RMD)), a world-leading digital health company, today announced a new collaboration agreement to help providers make more informed treatment decisions, control costs and deliver seamless care across health systems to the home.



As the population continues to age and payment models shift toward value-based care, home care is becoming more favored by patients and providers. To address this trend, Cerner designated ResMed's Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform as its preferred solution in the space to integrate with its Cerner Millennium® electronic health record (EHR). The resulting flow of insightful data will provide caregivers better tools to make more informed decisions and more easily transition patients from acute settings to out-of-hospital care.

"Both Cerner and ResMed believe in a system of health where the individual is at the center," said Don Trigg, executive vice president, Strategic Growth, Cerner. "This relationship brings a top home health solution to Cerner clients and advances our larger, strategic vision to build a person-centric health network in every community."

Cerner also plans to connect other ResMed digital health data platforms—including those that support 10 million-plus cloud-connectable sleep apnea and respiratory care devices—to its EHR and HealtheIntent® population health platform. Having more of a patient's comprehensive health data available in a place that clinicians use in their daily work can help everyone better understand and improve health outcomes.

"Supporting seamless transitions of care between acute and post-acute settings is a fundamental part of ResMed's strategy to improve people's quality of life and reduce health care costs. Working with Cerner is a significant step toward that reality," said Raj Sodhi, SaaS Business president, ResMed. "A person's health data is their own and should move with them, giving providers the information they need to deliver personalized care. We look forward to supporting Cerner and its clients in shaping the future through connected care that improves people's well-being and lowers costs for providers."

ResMed will present the Brightree Home Health and Hospice platform at the annual Cerner Health Conference 2019 , beginning today through Oct. 9 in Kansas City.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE:RMD, ASX: RMD)) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

