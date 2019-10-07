MEF and ONUG Collaborate to Advance SD-WAN Managed Services

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF and ONUG are pleased to announce they are collaborating to ensure that enterprises are provided with communications services optimized for digital transformation in the multi-cloud era. MEF will leverage ONUG's hybrid multi-cloud enterprise end user requirements to accelerate development of MEF 3.0 SD-WAN managed services standards and related certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. Technology vendors and service providers that are MEF members and interested in helping shape what SD-WAN services will be offered to enterprises can participate and gain complete visibility into the development of SD-WAN requirements and standards.



"ONUG is playing a vital role in determining the requirements for key enterprise SD-WAN use cases. This is a major step in ensuring that enterprise end users are provided with the services needed to enable digital transformation in the hybrid multi-cloud era," said Nan Chen, President, MEF. "Together, our communities can create a lasting impact in the industry and shape how innovative software-defined WAN services are developed, designed, and delivered."

MEF recently published the industry's first global SD-WAN managed services standard in order drive SD-WAN adoption and improve overall customer experience with hybrid networking solutions. MEF's SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) standard describes requirements for an application-aware, over-the-top WAN connectivity service that uses policies to determine how application flows are directed over multiple underlay networks irrespective of the underlay technologies or service providers who deliver them.

ONUG's SD-WAN 2.0 Working Group is focused on addressing specific challenges in integrating SD-WAN connectivity into enterprise hybrid multi-cloud environments. As part of its work, the working group developed an impressive reference architecture to define use case requirements for typical deployment scenarios, including multiple cloud provider connections, application performance assurance, scaling, security policy enforcement, hybrid environment security integration, and multi-domain connectivity orchestration.

As part of this collaboration, ONUG's enterprise use case requirements will directly influence MEF's ongoing SD-WAN projects so that the appropriate service specifications and certifications can be further matured. ONUG and MEF will collaborate on the joint definition of common service models and APIs for automating SD-WAN services, with initial areas of focus including:

ONUG SD-WAN 1.0 service models and API specifications

ONUG SD-WAN 2.0 multi-cloud integration use cases

Application security for SD-WANs

Intent-based networking and service automation for SD-WANs

"ONUG is eager to help define MEF 3.0 SD-WAN managed services standards by ensuring that they address the critical enterprise requirements of the Global 2000 on their journey to hybrid multi-cloud adoption," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUG. "ONUG looks forward to seeing these new standards reflected in the development of future SD-WAN reference solutions and proof-of-concept demonstrations for the benefit of the entire ONUG Community."

MEF and ONUG executives will elaborate on their collaboration at the following events:

ONUG Fall 2019, 16-17 October in New York City

MEF19, 18-22 November in Los Angeles

ONUG Europe 2019, 4-5 December in London

To participate in the development of SD-WAN requirements and specifications, please contact sd-wan@mef.net. For more information on MEF's SD-WAN work, view MEF SD-WAN Services Frequently Asked Questions.

About ONUG

ONUG is the only organization composed of senior-level IT executives from the Global 2000 that represents the interest and initiatives of the Enterprise Community. Through our global event series, Working Groups, training academies, and webinars, ONUG plays a central role in the creation of new and improved tools to develop, manage, and secure the Digital Enterprise. ONUG's peer permission structure fosters the exchange of information among the world's largest organizations as they build and secure the digital economy. The ONUG Board is comprised of IT leaders from Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, eBay, FedEx, Fidelity Investments, Gap Inc., GE, Intuit, JP Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, the Lippis Report, Morgan Stanley, Pfizer, State Street Bank, TD Ameritrade, UBS, Oath, and hundreds more. For more on ONUG, go to www.onug.net or follow us on Twitter @ONUG_.

ONUG is a registered trademark. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information, visit https://www.mef.net and follow us on Linked-in and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

Additional resources:

Media Contact:

Ashley Schulte

Witz Communications for MEF

MEF@witzcommunications.com