Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Invitation to Northrop Grumman's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 07, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Share:

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) plans to release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 24, 2019. You are invited to participate in a conference call following this release. The information is:

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019
   
Time: Noon Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time
  Call in by 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, 8:45 a.m. Pacific time
   
Call-in Number: 1-877-693-0268 – domestic
  1-409-216-0444 – international

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Northrop Grumman website at http://www.northropgrumman.com.

For those who cannot participate in this call, it will be archived on the Investor Relations page for a limited time. It will also be recorded and available through Thursday, October 31, 2019, by calling 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international).  Please use conference ID 8339826.

If you have any questions, please call Todd Ernst, vice president, Investor Relations, at 703-280-4535 or Denny McSweeny, director, Investor Relations at 703-280-4578.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo