Route1 Appeals District Court's Finding that AirWatch has not Infringed on its Patent

Earlier today Route1 appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from the district court's August 7, 2019 decision finding that AirWatch has not infringed Route1's U.S. Patent No 7,814,216. That district court's decision became appealable after the stipulated dismissal of AirWatch's counterclaim challenging the validity of Route1's U.S. Patent No 7,814,216. Route1 expects that briefing on the appeal will begin around the end of this year and that all briefing on the appeal will be complete during the first quarter of 2020.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the trade names GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to the private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUD and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

