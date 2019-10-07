Texas Mineral Resources Adds Two Navajo Transitional Energy Company Executives with Deep Mining Experience to Its Board of Directors

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMRC)

TMRC expands board from five to seven members

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) executives add substantial additional mining company expertise

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its board of directors from five to seven members with the addition of Clark Moseley, CEO of NTEC and Peter Denetclaw, a board member of NTEC.

"We are fortunate to have Clark Moseley and Peter Denetclaw join our board of directors," commented Anthony Marchese, chairman. "NTEC recently acquired 20% of TMRC through a strategic equity investment. We strongly felt that adding two NTEC board members would enable us to draw upon their decades of mining experience as we proceed with the development of our Round Top heavy rare earth and critical mineral project in Texas. Their success at NTEC will serve as a model for all of us at TMRC."

Clark Moseley started with Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) in December 2014 as the company's first CEO and continues in that role today. He has more than 40 years of coal mining experience. Before coming to NTEC, Mr. Moseley was the CEO of Morrow Pacific Project, a proposed coal export facility in Oregon. Mr. Moseley also served as President of Emeco Equipment USA LLC, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Engineering with The North American Coal Corp., Senior Engineer/ Production Supervisor with the Santa Fe Coal Co., Senior Project Engineer with The Phillips Coal Co., and Resident Engineer with The Pittsburg and Midway Coal Mining Co. Mr. Moseley earned a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. Mr. Moseley also completed courses in general engineering at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University's Business School in Boston, MA.

"We are excited to be part owners of a world class rare earth mineral deposit and look forward to the development of this into the largest rare earth producer in the United States," said Mr. Moseley.

Mr. Denetclaw is a member of the Navajo Nation, he is Kinlich'i'nii born for Ta'neeszahii. His maternal grandfathers are Ashiihi and paternal grandfathers Todichi'ii'nii. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1977 to 1982. He is the Vice-Chair of the Navajo Transitional Energy Company Management Committee and has served on the board since 2016. Mr. Denetclaw has over 25 years of experience in both coal and hard rock mining operations primarily focusing on environmental permitting and regulatory compliance. He serves as a Manager in his current role with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FMI), providing Environmental and Sustainability support. Previous management experience includes Director of Environmental Affairs overseeing various FMI operations and support facilities in the western U.S. Mr. Denetclaw also oversees the FMI Native American Affairs function, working primarily with the San Carlos Apache Tribe, White Mountain Apache Tribe, the Hualapai Tribe, and the Tohono O'odham Nation. Other engagements include the Navajo Nation for remedial project support, University support/outreach, and coordination with agencies and entities that support Indian Country. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Northern Arizona University and is pursuing a Master's in Public Administration from Western International University. He was a former Board member serving with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, former Board member with the Phoenix Indian Center, and current Community Advisory member with the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP) and the Navajo Workforce Development Program training Navajo members to assist with the uranium remediation program.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

Company Contact: Texas Mineral Resources Corp. Anthony Marchese, Chairman E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com Twitter: @TexasMineralRes