Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Conagra Brands, Fluor Corporation, GTT Communications, and Health Insurance Innovations and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT), and Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Conagra Brands, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Conagra on February 22, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period including in the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the SPO, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Conagra's business, operations, prospects and financial health. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose material information concerning Conagra's acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. ("Pinnacle"), including that: (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Fluor Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Fluor on May 25, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; (ii) Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; (iii) as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; (iv) Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and (v) Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of GTT Communications, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against GTT on July 30, 2019.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants issued a series of false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about GTT's business, operations, and prospects, and the Interoute acquisition specifically. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) there were delays in migrating Interoute's legacy systems and processes into GTT's client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic shift to focus on providing cloud services that deviated from GTT's core cloud networking business; (3) Interoute's sales force was underperforming and ineffective at selling GTT's core cloud networking services; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Health Insurance Innovations on February 18, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a substantial portion of the company's revenues were derived from third parties; (2) that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the company's policies, including overstating the policy's coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the company's operations; and (4) that, as a result, defendants positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

