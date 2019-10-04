Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, October 24

Globe Newswire  
October 04, 2019 4:14pm   Comments
Share:

DENVER, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ("First Western"), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the markets close on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 25, 2019, to discuss First Western's financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, October 25, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through November 1, 2019): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 7935958

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.  First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW."

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221

Larry Clark
310-622-8223
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo