Meredith Corporation (MDP), MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) & - Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) - Class Action Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - September 4, 2019

Deadline: November 5, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mdp

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as Meredith had claimed; (2) Meredith would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) Meredith's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Meredith's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)

Class Period: November 7, 2018 - February 15, 2019

Deadline: November 4, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mb

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had put scheme in place to depress the value of MINDBODY stock directly preceding the merger offer by Vista manufactured through the negative guidance issued on November 6, 2018; (2) the "goshop" provision in the merger offer was designed to prevent any superior offers by other potential purchasers; (3) at the behest of Vista, Defendants never released the Company's favorable fourth quarter 2018 results; (4) as a result of the following, the merger consideration was not fair, and any fairness opinions rendered by the independent proxy advisory firms were based off of incomplete information. Thus, MINDBODY shareholders were not paid the fair value of their shares in connection with the merger, and suffered harm as a result of this alleged conduct in violation of the federal securities laws.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE )

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019

Deadline: November 15, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/cade

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the company's financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.