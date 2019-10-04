Federal Election Forum

OTTAWA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHERE: 233 Gilmour Street, PSAC Building, J. K. Wylie Room WHEN: Sunday, October 6th 2-4 pm WHAT: What Federal action is needed for Long Term Care, Pharmacare and a Healthy Environment

You are invited to an open public meeting with an expert panel who will explore the need for Federal action on: Long Term Care, Pharmacare, and the need to defend and enforce the Canada Health Act. We will also be speaking about what our expectations are from our elected officials in dealing with the climate crisis.

In February of this year, a coalition of organizations representing health care professionals released a statement "asking federal parties to recognize that climate change is the greatest public health challenge of the 21st century, and to make climate solutions a priority in the 2019 federal election."

Panelists:

Susan Braedley – Associate Professor at Carleton University, whose research projects include: Re-Imagining Long-Term Residential Care: An International Study of Promising Practices and Healthy Ageing in Residential Places

Marc Andre Gagnon – School of Public Policy & Administration at Carleton University, political economist with a focus on Pharma, health and social policy

Natalie Mehra – Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition, a leader in the resistance to healthcare cuts and privatization in Ontario.

Dylan Penner– Climate and Social Justice Campaigner with the Council of Canadians

Contact: Al Dupuis Co-chair Ottawa Health Coalition 613-808-7710

OttawaHealthCoalition.ca