Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 04, 2019 10:00am   Comments
ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) announces today that it will release third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 24th, 2019, after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 25th, 2019 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook. 

For access to the call, dial 1-866-777-2509. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5413. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital's website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com

About Atlantic Capital
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.4 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.

Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Business and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community Affairs
Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050

