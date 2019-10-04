BADCOCK HOME FURNITURE &MORE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN

Mulberry, Florida, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The W.S. Badcock Corporation board of directors has announced the appointment of William K. Pou, Jr. to the role of chairman.

Pou, the great-grandson of the company's founder Henry Stanhope Badcock, has served as Executive Vice President of Retail Operations since 1997 and has played an active role in helping to accelerate the growth of the company in recent years. While taking on the additional responsibility as the board's chairman, he will continue to serve in his role; which is responsible for 368 corporate and dealer stores in eight southeastern states.

Before graduating from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, Pou began his career with Badcock in 1973, where he spent his summers working various jobs within the company before becoming a dealer owner with the purchase of the Haines City, Florida store in 1979. Following his first store, Pou went on to own the Sebring store from 1989 until 1992 and the Winter Haven North location from 1994 until 1998, before fully returning to the corporation's headquarters in 1997.

In addition to his extensive experience within Badcock, Pou was a founding director of the First National Bank of Polk County, which is now branded as CenterState Bank, where he continues to serve on the board and also serves on the Board of Trustees of Florida Southern College and Lakeland Regional Health.

CEO and President, Rob Burnette adds, "Bill has been such an integral part of the company's history and success, it is exciting to see him have an additional opportunity to continue to transform the company through his extensive knowledge and guidance."

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 368 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering in-house financing for its customers. The company was named "2018 Retailer of the Year" by the national Home Furnishings Association. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com

