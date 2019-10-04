Dr. Samantha Du, Zai Lab Founder and CEO, to Participate in Forbes Global CEO Conference

SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Samantha Du, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Forbes Global CEO Conference being held on October 15-16, 2019, in Singapore.



In the panel titled "Health and Wellness: The Long Haul," taking place on Tuesday, October 15, at 3:15 p.m. local time, Dr. Du will address the complex facets of healthcare and discuss opportunities that exist to improve patient care, adopt new technologies and encourage healthier lifestyles.



Now in its 19th year, the prestigious Conference is an annual gathering for more than 400 global CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders to discuss and debate key issues of global concern and to build new partnerships.



Under the theme "Transcending the Turbulence," this year's Conference will examine how CEOs, companies and countries are navigating the challenges and opportunities arising from the current state of the global economy.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

