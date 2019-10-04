Aesthetic Implants Market to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising number of cosmetic procedures is expected to boost the global aesthetic implants market growth. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants & Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the global aesthetic implants market is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2018. Increasing disposable income, a rise in the spending capacity of people, and the introduction of new implants are also contributing to a rise in the global aesthetic implants market sales.

The report is created through in-depth primary and secondary research. Primary research methods, namely observations, surveys, and interviews were used to compile the information provided. Secondary research methods consist of industry database, trade journals, and well-established paid sources. The report further provides elaborated insights on various aspects of the global aesthetic implants market, such as key industry developments, competitive landscape, growth drivers, and hindrances.



List of key players covered in aesthetic implants market report are as follows;

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

Allergan

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players

Breast Implant Segment to Exhibit Growth Backed by Rising Number of Innovative Products

In terms of product type, the global aesthetic implants market is grouped into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and others. Amongst these, the breast implant sub-segment generated the largest global aesthetic implants market revenue in the year 2018. The report mentions that the segment will retain its position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing improvements in shelf-life, a rise in the launch of innovative products, and the growing number of breast augmentation.



Polytech Health & Aesthetics Bags the CE Mark for Two of its Breast Implants

In December 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of silicone implant, headquartered in Germany, announced that it received the CE Mark as part of the recertification for B-Lite and Polytech breast implants. Its duration is five years. Polytech is one of the first companies to receive a CE marking for its products. It has been maintaining product quality for its Class III products. In May 2017, the company adopted the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It has made the registration process of new products stringent.

Allergen Acquires Keller Medical to Bring in Keller Funnel Under its Portfolio

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, announced that it successfully acquired Keller Medical, Inc., a distributor of surgical and other medical instruments in June 2017. The main aim of the acquisition was to bring the latter's top-rated product called Keller Funnel under Allergan's portfolio. Keller Funnel is a lubricated, cone-shaped plastic funnel that lessens patient and surgeon contact during breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures. As per Allergan, it is focusing on offering products and advanced technologies to aid its consumer surgeons in enhancing the procedures. Keller Funnel is that very product which is the solution to Allergan's aim.

Surgiform Technology Launches PureForm 3-D ePTFE Facial Implants Across China

Surgiform Technology, Ltd., a developer of innovative surgical devices, launched its PureForm 3-D ePTFE facial implants in October 2016, across China. It would help the company in expanding its geographical footprints. The implants are best suited for applications in most of the facial augmentation procedure. The company's Controlled Tissue Integration (CTI) technology enhances the ingrowth of small-tissue, which further aids in providing a predictable surgical outcome as well as enhancing ingrowth of small-tissue.



