LogMeIn to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
October 03, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced that management will be attending the following conferences in November and December.

Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019
  • Location: The Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

RBC Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
  • Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York City, NY

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
  • Location: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

  • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019
  • Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Contact Information:
Rob Bradley
781-897-1301
rob.bradley@logmein.com

