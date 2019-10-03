Market Overview

Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 31, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 03, 2019 2:13pm   Comments
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2019 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date:  Thursday, October 31, 2019

  • Time:  9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

  • Domestic dial-in number:  1-833-236-5762

  • International dial-in number:  1-647-689-4190

  • Conference ID:  2991322

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

 
Investor Relations
Tony Borowicz
tony.borowicz@integer.net
716.759.5809
 
Media Relations
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
214.618.4216

Primary Logo

