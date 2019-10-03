Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GCC Announces 3Q 2019 Conference Call Details

Globe Newswire  
October 03, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:GCC), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, October 22 after market close.

The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing (888) 394 8218 or +1 (323) 794 2588 for international calls. The conference ID is 8447005.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available in the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until October 30 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 8447005. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two weeks later.

For further information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations   
Ricardo Martinez
+52 (614) 442 3176
+ 1 (303) 739 5943
rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo