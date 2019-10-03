SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - TME

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent" or the "Company") (NYSE:TME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Tencent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China's antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.

On this news, Tecent's American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

