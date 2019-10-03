Mass Innovation Nights Partners with CohnReznick and Sapers & Wallack for Women Founders Product Showcase

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights , Massachusetts' leading monthly new product showcase, collaborates with CohnReznick , Sapers & Wallack and supporting sponsor Intralinks for the 6th annual women founders showcase at District Hall on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. This event includes 12 tech products from female entrepreneurs and will kick off Boston's Women Entrepreneurs Week (WEBOS Week). Mass Innovation Nights events are free and open to the public.



"CohnReznick has always put technology and innovation at the forefront of everything we do," said Tracy Curley, Partner at CohnReznick, "Working with Mass Innovation Nights is the perfect way to promote forward-thinking entrepreneurs and showcase their technological advancements."

"Both Sapers & Wallack and Mass Innovation Nights are valuable resources for local startups, and collaborating on an event like this is a great opportunity to show what we offer entrepreneurs," said Aviva Sapers, President and CEO of Sapers & Wallack.

"Innovation Nights is designed to increase awareness for local up-and-coming startups and help them discover local resources they can tap," said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Mass Innovation Nights. "While this event focuses on female entrepreneurs, we're proud of our efforts to be inclusive at every Mass Innovation Nights event."

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Business experts will be on hand to share their knowledge. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN127, Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights and the Twitter handle @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary.

About CohnReznick

CohnReznick has deep institutional knowledge, global perspective, and comprehensive technical skills to conduct an audit, assurance, and tax services, so small businesses can focus on what really matters to them. CohnReznick's first priority is always their clients, and understanding what drives them to make their business a success.

About Sapers & Wallack

Sapers & Wallack's goal is peace of mind for their clients. Every business has different financial and employee benefit needs, but what unifies everyone is the desire to be financially secure to get and keep the right staff and have their needs met. Sapers & Wallack is here to meet those needs and let their clients concentrate on what matters most to them.