Carahsoft Hosts Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference in Washington D.C., October 16, 2019

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host this year's Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference (ADGTC) on Wednesday, October 16th, in Washington, D.C. This one-day event provides insight into digital transformation and customer experience (CX) best practices as well as larger digital government trends and how legislation, including OMB Circular A-11 Section 280, the 21st Century IDEA, the President's Management Agenda and FedRAMP, is improving citizen experience across government.

This year's event offers attendees four tactical learning tracks to tailor the experience and improve agencies' best practices in several areas. These tracks include:

Web Modernization

Outreach & Engagement

Forms & Document Transformation

Digital Learning Experience

Participants will not only gain insights in each of these areas, but will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on classroom sessions to experience Adobe's tools, speak with technical experts to answer questions and attend interactive demonstrations, in addition to networking with government peers and Adobe leaders in an interactive pavilion.

Attendees may earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the conference.

The conference will feature public sector leaders and Adobe experts, including:

Dorothy Aronson, Chief Information Officer, National Science Foundation

Ashley McGowan, Chief Digital Communications Officer, U.S. Department of Justice

Stacey Palosky, Director of Digital Communications, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Industry leaders and subject matter experts include:

John Landwehr, Vice President & Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Adobe

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Government Solutions, Adobe

Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Scott Biegel, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Helen Corin, Senior Product Specialist, Adobe

Paul Cress, Solution Consultant, Adobe

Bridgette Darling, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Adobe

Paul Gilbertson, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Steve Gottwals, Technical Director, Security Solutions, Adobe

Michelle Hellmuth, Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Mark Middleton, Customer Success Manager, Adobe

Justin Miller, Director of Customer Success, Email on Acid

Collin Pin, Marketing Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Keith Winderlich, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Jeffrey Young, Solution Consultant Manager, Adobe

View the full list of speakers here and the agenda here .

Join Adobe, Carahsoft and our exhibiting sponsors for networking throughout the conference. This year's conference is sponsored by:

Argil DX

CDW-G

CoSo Cloud

Emergent

EnvolveMedia

Four Point Technology

Hootsuite

Information Analysis Incorporated

ServiceNow

ThinkB!G.LearnSmart

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Grand Hyatt Washington

1000 H Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Directions and Information

Register at the 2019 Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference website to reserve your spot and take full advantage of a day of digital transformation best practices, tips and tricks. Attendance is complimentary. For more information, contact Reema Awad at (703) 889-9708 or Reema.Awad@Carahsoft.com for more information.

