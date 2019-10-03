Parexel Appoints John Bell Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer

DURHAM, N.C. and BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through to Commercialization, today announced that the company has appointed John Bell Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer. Mr. Bell, who has more than 30 years' experience in clinical research with broad exposure to all major areas of clinical research quality, will also serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team. He has provided global leadership for Parexel's quality organization since 2006.

"At Parexel, quality is critical to our mission and extends beyond Quality Assurance into every aspect of our organization," said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. "John's experience leading our global Quality organization as well as his history and deep understanding of our broader organization built over a long and successful tenure provides a solid background for leading quality initiatives from the highest level of the organization."

Parexel has been recognized for industry-leading quality by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and the Industry Standard Research (ISR) CRO Benchmarking Report. Mr. Bell began his career at the FARMOVS Research Centre in Bloemfontein, South Africa, which was later acquired by Parexel. He relocated to Berlin as Head of Quality Management for Clinical Pharmacology before becoming Vice President, Worldwide Head of Quality Management and ultimately progressing to Chief Quality Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Quality. Mr. Bell is based in Durham, N.C.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Parexel Contacts: Media: Wendy Ryan Tel.: +1 781-434-5104 Email: Wendy.Ryan@parexel.com