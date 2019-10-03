Proofpoint to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after the close of the market on October 24, 2019.



Proofpoint will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on October 24, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (800) 239-9838 for the U.S. or Canada and (929) 477-0448 for international callers with conference ID #1877243. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com . An audio replay of the call will also be available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 24, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 7, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #1877243. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.proofpoint.com .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

